This story was published in the Feb. 10, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Display of the United States flag in observance of the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington was urged Tuesday by the chairman of the Americanism Committee of Lewis-Clark American Legion Post No. 13.
Harold R. Baer of Lewiston noted that Saturday is the anniversary of Lincoln’s birth. Feb. 22 is the anniversary of Washington’s birth.
“It is only proper that this recognition and respect he shown for these two great presidents of our nation,” Baer said. He added that persons with questions about proper display of the flag could call the Veterans Service Office at the county courthouse.