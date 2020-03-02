This story was published in the March 2, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion are being planned for the weekend of March 15, the date of founding, Lewiston Legion officials report.
Leslie T. McCarthy, chairman of the anniversary celebrations for the Lewis-Clark post, says that ceremonies and festivities are planned in each of the departments, as well as nationally at New York City, Washington, D.C., and at national headquarters in Indiana.
The national commander and other national officers of the Legion will attend special ceremonies at New York City on March 15, where one of the features will be a carefully timed lighting of an eternal flame of freedom. Throughout the country, at precisely the time as the ceremony at New York, other flames of freedom will be lighted. Legion officials hope that at least one flame will be lighted in each state.
At Lewiston, plans are not yet completed, but officers of the Legion say that there are hopes of obtaining and lighting a flame at the Memorial Shaft in Normal Hill Cemetery.
One of the biggest department ceremonies will take place in Georgia, where a light will be lighted at the state capital, and at each of the courthouses in the state.
A banquet is planned for the evening of March 14, at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. Attending will be Legionnaires, members of the auxiliary, and friends of the Legion, McCarthy said.
The featured speaker will be Superior Court Judge Patrick J. McCabe of Pomeroy. McCabe is a Navy veteran of World War II.
Other guests will include Paul H. Wise, City Commission chairman, and other state and local officials.
Awards will be presented for the outstanding Lewiston Legionnaire, the citizen of the year, and the peace officer of the year.
On Sunday, March 16, beginning at 3:30 p.m., an open house will be held at the Legion Home for all veterans.
Other Observances Set
Other plans for the 50th anniversary year are being formulated, McCarthy said. These will include special observances of Memorial Day, and Veterans Day.
The American Legion Auxiliary members are planting poppies to honor the anniversary. The auxiliary is not, however, celebrating its 50th year, McCarthy said. The auxiliary was formed at a later date.
He added that the auxiliary is assisting with all plans for the Legion celebration, and will furnish refreshments for the open house.