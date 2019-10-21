A resolution calling upon the national officers of the American Legion to demand of the “proper government authorities that the recruiting service of each branch be immediately discontinued and the personnel and equipment be utilized in the actual prosecution of the war” was passed by Lewis-Clark post No. 13, American Legion last night.
Reason given for the resolution was that as the needs of all branches of the armed services can be filled through selective service, the large number of trained and experienced men now detailed to recruiting service could be in active service, thus reducing the number of men in future draft calls and aiding in alleviating somewhat the manpower shortage.
Copies of the resolution will be sent to all members of the Idaho congressional delegation as well as national legion officials, C. C. Swanbeck, post commander said.
Three New Members
Announced as new members last night were Hal W. Vaughan, a transfer from the Indianapolis post, and two veterans of the current war, Robert Ackley and Joseph Braatan. Initiation for them will be held Dec. 15. In the membership drive, the Commandos and Rangers are even, with 148 members paid up to date. The contest between the teams will continue until Jan. 1.
A junior American Legion dance for high school students will be held tomorrow night at the legion hall, Sid Oakland, chairman of the entertainment committee, reported. Appointed to the Boy Scout committee for troop 125 were John Scott and Robert Ackley.
A carton of cigarettes will be shipped to each serviceman from Nez Perce county on foreign duty, William Morgan, chairman of the cigarette fund, announced. Approximately 100 cartons will be mailed soon, with others to be shipped as the fund grows.
R. D. Gwyder reported that 4,000 records were shipped yesterday to San Francisco for the national record drive.
Commander Swanbeck announced that the annual Armistice day breakfast will be served for all legionnaires. He also urged that American flags be cleaned and renovated for display that day.
This story was published in the Oct. 21, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.