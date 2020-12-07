This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1941, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Commander Edgar Swartz told 14 members of the regional championship Lewiston American Legion junior baseball team “impressions made in the cities you have played in during the last three years have been lasting — and they are all good impressions” at a banquet given last night in the legion hall by Lewis-Clark post No. 13 in honor of the team.
Coach Duncan B. Branom outlined the history of the team since inception three years ago and Supt. L. L. Carlson, commander of the Lewiston post when the team was organized, told players of the lessons of citizenship learned. Past State Commander Harry W. Christy spoke on the national interest of junior legion baseball. C. C. Swanbeck and E. S. Rawls talked briefly.
Howard Kafer, Rolly McNair, Jim Lambert and Ossie Kanikkeberg spoke for the team. Players were given cards of recognition by Coach Branom. Dr. Harry Phillips, chairman of the toastmasters’ club, was in charge.