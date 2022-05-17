This story was published in the May 17, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
With top-ranked North Florida being eliminated from the Area 5 Tournament earlier this week, the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team will be the top seed as the NAIA World Series opens Friday at Des Moines, Iowa.
The tournament features a new format this season as only eight teams will participate in the double-elimination tournament, which runs through May 29. Also, instead of a pre-determined schedule, teams will be seeded for the first round.
The seeding meeting will take place Monday afternoon and the first-round pairings will be announced. LCSC, ranked No. 2 in the final NAIA poll, will probably be seeded first.
The Warriors, 50-10 on the season, have won five consecutive NAIA titles and seven in the last eight years. LCSC also has played in 10 straight NAIA title games and has participated in the tournament 15 times in the last 17 years.
LCSC won the Area 1 title Saturday by defeating Azusa Pacific twice by scores of 12-8 in 11 innings and 16-3.
The Warriors will be joined in the NAIA World Series by Area 2 champion Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas (37-16), Area 3 champion Oklahoma City (44-20), Area 4 champion Winona State of Minnesota (32-25), Area 5 champion Auburn-Montgomery of Alabama (49-16), Area 6 champion Spring Arbor of Michigan (36-11-1), Area 7 champion Mount Olive of North Carolina (38-13-1) and Area 8 champion Wilmington of Deleware (41-16).
Four games will be played on Friday and Saturday while Sunday will be an off day or a makeup day in case of rain. Three games will then be played Monday (May 25) while two on Tuesday and Wednesday and the championship game on Thursday. If necessary, an extra game will be played on Friday (May 29).
This is the first year the Series has been held at Des Moines. The Series had been held at Lewiston since 1984 with the Warriors winning the title every year but 1987 when it lost the title game to Grand Canyon College of Arizona.
Last year’s tournament also featured 10 teams, but the at-large berth, awarded to the highest-ranked team that didn’t win an Area title, and the host berth, awarded to the team playing host to the tournament, have been eliminated.
Only two teams in this year’s field — LCSC and Spring Arbor — were in last year’s tourney.