This story was published in the May 18, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A little over a year ago, I wrote an April Fools spoof about Lewis-Clark State College becoming an NCAA Division 1 club and having to battle the likes of Washington State, USC and Arizona State.
At present, the LCSC Warriors have to beat out teams like Whitworth, Central Washington, Pacific Lutheran, Eastern Washington, Whitman and Western Washington to qualify for an NAIA regional playoff berth.
But if an NCAA proposal to play a late spring and early summer schedule goes through, Lewis-Clark State many join the ranks of the NCAA. Goodbye Whitworth!
“That’s right,” said Ed Cheff, the LCSC baseball coach who Saturday directed the Warriors to their eighth straight NAIA district crown. “If they went to a late spring-early summer baseball season, there would be a good chance that we would go NCAA Divison 1.”
Cheff says the Big 8 Conference is currently starting the first week of April and ending sometime in July. “Maybe the NCAA would start around April 15 and end up in late July or early August,” the Warrior coach thought.
“There would be no problems that couldn’t be worked out if we joined the NCAA when it went to the summer schedule,” Cheff said. “Our players could have part-time summer jobs and they could also go to summer school.” However, if the NCAA does not go to the later season, chances are good that LCSC will remain an NAIA member. And to date Cheff has been quite happy with belonging to the NAIA.
With Seattle dropping from the NCAA to NAIA level and Boise State and Idaho both dropping baseball as an intercollegiate sport, the Nor-Pac Conference is down to five members. And since it takes at least six league members to automatically qualify the champion for the regional playoffs, it behooves the Nor-Pac to start looking for a replacement.
Lewis-Clark State has been mentioned, but as Cheff stated earlier, the Warriors won’t seek NCAA membership unless the new summer season is put into use by the NCAA.
So the Nor-Pac may have to wine and dine the four members of the Northern Division of the Pac-10 Conference. If Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State joined the present five Nor-Pac teams, the nine-team loop could send its champion straight to the regionals.
And that would mean that a team like WSU wouldn’t have to play off against the Southern Division’s second-seeded team in a special playoff just to reach the regionals.
We all know what happened to the Cougars the last few years because of being in such a predicament.
Speaking of the Nor-Pac, its annual meeting has been scheduled for June 6 at Seattle’s Sea-Tac Holiday Inn, Room 109, at 8 a.m.
Undoubtedly, the possibility’ of inviting the Northern Division teams of the Pac-10 to join the Nor-Pac will come up.
A Northwest alignment involving all Division 1 teams was considered in the mid-70s, but nothing came of it.
Barrows is a sports writer for the Lewiston Tribune.