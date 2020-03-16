Larry W. Heimgartner of Lewiston was elected student body president at Lewis-Clark Normal School yesterday by a 11-vote majority over his only opponent, Darrell Aherin of Culdesac.
Of 453 votes cast in balloting Thursday and yesterday, Heimgartner received 232 and Aherin received 221.
Results were announced last night at a dance at the LCNS student union building.
Terry J. Gorton of Westland, Mich., campaigned successfully for vice president, defeating Jerry Bull of Clarkston, 236-210.
Candidates were uncontested for three of four administrative vice president posts. Miss Gail Noel of Clarkston was chosen finance vice president, Lanny L. Watkins of Portland as social vice president, and Steven D. Branting of Lewiston as academic and cultural vice president.
Ronald W. Morton defeated Mrs. Kay E. Williams for the position of student and public relations vice president. Both are from Lewiston.
Two senators each were chosen for the classes of 1969-1971. Results are:
Class of 1969 — Gregory R. Drake of Kooskia and David K. Ray of Lewiston. They ran unopposed.
Class of 1970 — Alan Palmer of Hagerman, Ida., and Miss Jeanne Mouchet of Lewiston. The slate also included Tim Loughney of Lewiston.
Class of 1971 — Dennis Blewett of Culdesac and Miss Loretta Fansler of Grangeville. Miss Sallie Wilson of Pierce was also a candidate.
Heimgartner, a junior, is majoring in speech and plans to enter the field of public relations shortly after graduation. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Heimgartner of 718 N. St., and was graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. While attending LCNS he has been active in intramurals and had a leading role in a recent school dramatic production, An Enemy of the People.
