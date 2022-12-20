Laying the Christmas tree to rest

This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
It may seem gruesome at this point to view the gorgeous, glittering Christmas tree in the front room and discuss how to dispose of the body after the last carol is sung. But we’ve got to be practical about these things. After all, the tree’s already been slain and all that remains is to get rid of the corpse.
In due course, that is, once the tree is shorn of its burden of lights, gifts and dime-store sparkle.
The best way to dispose of the cadaver is to dismember it with a hatchet, hacking the limbs from the trunk. That done, the remains will be in a form that can be put to use by the gardener at his leisure. For one thing, the boughs can be spread over chrysanthemum plants to prevent the soil from heaving as a result of alternate freezing and thawing. (Chrysanthemums are dependably hardy and have no difficulty surviving any extremes of temperature likely at tills latitude, but they don’t relish having their roots exposed to the air, as is certain to happen when the soil heaves.)
For another thing, conifer limbs can be used to mulch rhododendrons, azaleas, heather or any other acid-loving plant. For the needles of conifers rot slowly and have the capacity to increase the acid content of the most alkaline of soils. Pine needles are best, but the foliage of any of the conifers will serve the same end.
And along with performing that and the manifold other functions of mulching, an application of evergreen boughs has an esthetic value that nothing else can quite equal. Last holiday season, for example, a friend of mine who sells Christmas trees gave me all those left on his lot at the end of business. There were about 60 of them, and they made quite a pile during the weeks they languished out in the driveway. Bit by bit, however, I hacked off the limbs and piled them down below a rock wall out back, where a dozen young conifers are trying to look like a grove.
The conifers were doing fine, but the soil between them was bare as a floor — and few things are more unfriendly to the eye than a naked expanse of hard-packed dirt unrelieved by so much as a blade of grass.
The solution, as you have doubtless foreseen, was to coat the ground with evergreen needles, and I did just that.
It took a long time, for the limbs were slow to dry in the cool, moist weather of last spring. But dry they did, and by early August the limbs had turned a full brown and the needles fell away with only a modicum of encouragement.
It still ran into work, for each bough had to be shorn of needles individually. But the results, were immensely satisfying: When all was done, the branches themselves made a stack the size of a small haystack; and when burned, they left a good big bucketful of wood ashes for the onions and other root crops in the garden.
And the needles and twigs made a handsome red-brown carpet up to four inches deep in the grove, springy underfoot, pleasing to the eye — the sort of cover that nature intends in a setting of that sort.
Not everyone, it’s true, has enough room to harbor that many used-up Christmas trees in the initial stages of the operation. But every gardener, surely, can find room and good use for the remains of his own tree. After all a Christmas tree that has served its purpose is still laden with nutrients and minerals and is not to be discarded lightly.