This story was published in the Jan. 27, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Philadelphia, Jan. 26. — (AP) — One of the largest tombs ever discovered in Egypt has been brought to light by an expedition of the museum of the University of Pennsylvania engaged in archaeological work at Meydum, according to a report received at the museum from Alan Rowe, field director.
The tomb, known as a mastabah and constructed of stone evenly laid, is about 320 feet long and 160 feet wide. While the name of the owner is unknown, it is believed the tomb dates from the same period as the great pyramid of Meydum, in the fourth dynasty, or about 2800 B.C.
“One of the most interesting discoveries in clearing this tomb is that the huge brick retaining walls were honeycombed with intrusive burials dating from the new empire of 2000 B. C., or later,” Mr. Rowe reported.
“The individual graves so far found number forty. Many of them comprise carefully wrapped mummies in either anthropoid or rectangular coffins, some of them brightly painted with elaborate religious symbols.”
Removal of debris which has accumulated in the last 5,000 years in the original passageway leading to the inner chambers of the tomb presented a long and arduous task, the director said. This was made even more difficult by bad air in the passage, which on some occasions prevented the party from working longer than one hour.