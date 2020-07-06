This story was published in the July 6, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Grangeville, July 5 — (Special to the Tribune) — The Grangeville celebration drew large crowds from all sections of the upper country and the program provided was of a character that furnished entertainment and amusement for all. The music was supplied by the Denver band and during the afternoon the Nezperce baseball team defeated the Kamiah team by a score of 7 to 1.
The opening feature of the program was the street parade at 10:30 o’clock. This was led by the Denver band followed by Miss Addie Beahn, queen of the day, and her maids. Autos and other vehicles followed and the crowning ceremonies were held in the grove, J. P. Elmers, acting mayor, crowning the queen. The address of the day was made by R. E. Gernall and the Declaration of Independence was read by Miss Mamie Long.
Sports were provided in the business district, a basket luncheon was served and this evening large numbers are attending a celebration dance John Callan was awarded the prize for the best decorated automobile and Mrs. Monte Jarrett was given first award for the best lady rider in the parade. The second award was made to Miss Anna Beahn.
The ball game this afternoon was featured by heavy hitting by Medvid and fast fielding by Robertson, both of the Nezperce team. The Nezperce team played air-tight ball and it is expected it will be a strong contender for the prairie championship to be determined Wednesday. Reustemeyer and Wade constituted the battery for Nezperce while Hill, Harrison and White were the Kamiah battery.
The pioneers will be in charge of the program tomorrow and they will be assisted by the lodges. Cash prizes have been offered for the oldest lady, the oldest gentleman and the lodge having the largest number in the parade. It is stated all of the fraternal orders are working with the pioneers to make the day a big success and it is expected pioneers will be in attendance from all sections of the upper country. The pioneers program will be provided by James Surridge, George Fenn, Mrs. Jones Hender and Mrs. John D. Long. A parade will be held, after which the people will assemble in the grove where addresses will be given and a basket luncheon enjoyed.
The baseball game tomorrow will be between the Ilo-Vollmer and Grangeville teams and during the afternoon the preliminaries in the bucking contests will be held.