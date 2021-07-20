Investigation of the feasibility of an extensive flood control program for Mission and Lapwai creeks began yesterday, Russell Smith, Soils Conservation Service work unit conservationist, announced.
Harold Allen, Boise, SCS geologist assigned to small watershed programs, arrived at Lewiston yesterday and started a study of the geological formation of the watershed area.
Next week Zimri E. Mills, Boise, SCS engineer assigned to the watershed program, and an SCS economist are expected to be in the area to determine the feasibility of the flood control program.
The two men will study the hydraulics of the watershed area, sedimentation, stream bank erosion and estimate the cost of the project.
Such a study on the two creeks was approved at Washington, D. C., early in June. This project has second priority in Idaho. The first project, Cold Springs in southern Idaho, has been studied and surveys are complete on it.
The Nez Perce County Soil Conservation District has been working on plans for controlling the two streams and increasing irrigation water for several years. The district’s proposal calls for construction of two reservoirs, one at the headwater of each creek, to control the flow of water.
The federal government has agreed to support such small flood control projects by paying half the cost of reservoir construction if the reservoirs are constructed to federal flood control standards. If the district should want the reservoirs larger for irrigation purposes the cost would have to be supported by the district for anything over the government’s flood control reservoir size.
Orchards District Interested
Smith said yesterday that the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District has indicated interest in this watershed project. The district, according to Smith, feels it may be able to gain some additional water storage on one fork of Webb Creek. It proposes that a reservoir be built on Webb Creek, below Soldiers Meadow, and be included in the program. Webb Creek is a part of Lapwai Creek drainage.
Although this had not been considered by the SCD supervisors when they originally submitted the plan Smith said it might be possible to include it, depending on the survey results.
The watershed area of the two creeks totals 89 square miles. Headwaters of both creeks are in Lewis County. Lapwai Creek heads in Lapwai (Winchester) Lake and Mission Creek near the old logging town of Forest. Mission Creek empties into Lapwai Creek near Slickpoo Mission in Nez Perce County.
This story was published in the July 20, 1955, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.