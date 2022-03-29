Lapwai Creek Channel Work Under Way

This story was published in the March 29, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
SPALDING — Two bulldozers have been working since Monday on the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers’ project of diking and deepening the channel of Lapwai Creek from U.S. Highway 95 to the Camas Prairie Railroad bridge close to its confluence with the Clearwater River.
Harry Lutz, Sweetwater logging contractor, and Lloyd Farrington, Kendrick rock crusher proprietor, were awarded contracts.
The creek will be riprapped with heavy boulders from the bridge crossing U.S. Highway 95 for approximately 400 feet downstream. Both the creek and a branch, which cuts off from the main channel behind the Spalding Presbyterian Church and flows in back of several houses belonging to Nez Perce Indians, have been deepened and widened, with the gravel and rocks from the creek bottom being scooped up on the bank to form dikes to hold back the water.
Creek Rising
Lapwai Creek, although well within its channel, has been slowly rising because of the warmer weather melting the snow in the higher country.
County Commissioner R. L. (Dick) Alfrey said Friday the work has already increased the capacity of the creek sufficiently to prevent the most serious flooding prospects. He added, however, that additional work will be needed to complete the job, and said that he hopes the work can be completed before the creek rises enough to hamper the workmen.