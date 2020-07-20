This story was published in the July 20, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The three astronauts headed for the moon may have never heard of Lapwai, Ida., but they might know of a little oscillator manufactured at Lapwai that is accompanying them on their lunar journey.
The oscillator which measures time between pulses transmitted to figure altitude, balance and velocity was made at W. H. Ferwalt, Inc., an electronic equipment manufacturing company on Webb Ridge near Lapwai.
The oscillator was sold to Bell Telephone Co., and is a constituent of a radar altitude sensing system (RASS) developed by Bell and now aboard the Apollo 11.
The RASS determines altitude, balance and velocity of orbital vehicles. Altitude is determined by measuring time delay between a transmitted pulse and a received pulse. Measuring the amount of roll (sideways tilt) and pitch (forward tilt) is done in a similar fashion. Velocity is measured by determining the frequency shift on the return pulse.
“The RASS will just be evaluating statistics this time,” W. H. Ferwalt, principal stockholder of the Lapwai company, said. “The astronauts will be depending on another system for maneuvering procedures.”
“I’m worried, but not to the extent that I know if something goes wrong with the oscillator, something disastrous will happen. On future planetary voyages though, the RASS may play a major controlling role.”
Bell learned of the Ferwalt Company through its advertising and sent it an invitation to bid. The company ended up the lowest bidder.
“We had to meet some stringent National Aeronautics and Space Administration requirements in building the oscillator,” Ferwalt said. “We had to supply diagrams describing the full building process and showing every detail. We also had to supply certifications for all inspections performed.”