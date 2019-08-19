Tom J. LaPointe, one of the original members of the group that helped establish transit service between the University of Idaho and Washington State University, is the new executive director of Valley Transit of Lewiston.
Valley Transit provides transportation services for residents of Lewiston and Asotin County.
LaPointe succeeds Dan Schwanz, who now is working with a Spokane company, Special Mobility Services. He was at Lewiston to help with the transition, LaPointe said Monday.
“I’m excited about the possibilities for growing the Valley Transit system into an even more customer-oriented service,” LaPointe said. “The Lewiston-Clarkston community and surrounding areas are vital and growing, and I see Valley Transit as a partner in that growth.”
LaPointe, 44, was manager of Parking, Information, Nightwatch and Telephone Services at the UI from 1982 to 1993.
During that time he served on the committee that developed public transportation between the two Palouse universities, including the original route design and fee structures.
He most recently has been doing historical and legal research on Asian populations in Idaho.
He completed a bachelor’s degree in history from the UI, and has done some graduate study plus a year of law school.
LaPointe said he has been spending some of his first days on the job riding the Valley Transit buses to visit with clients and employees.
He has been impressed with the quality and dedication of the employees, he said.
This story was published in the Aug. 19, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.