This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1954, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The eight-man Philadelphia syndicate, seeking to complete the purchase of the Philadelphia Athletics. Monday night was granted a request to await American League approval before paying the Mack family for the stock.
Roy Mack came back to a stormy meeting of the syndicate after taking a one-hour recess to talk things over with his lawyer and told the group. “Boys, you can have an extension to await league approval.”
Earlier, Roy’s brother, Earle, and their father, Connie Sr., had granted the extension of time without a murmur. Roy had balked and a heated discussion followed.
Members of the syndicate stormed out of the meeting room, some obviously angry and discouraged.
Roy Still Undecided?
One member said he thought Roy was trying to get out of the deal in order to sell to Arnold Johnson. Chicago businessman, for a better price.
Arthur Rosenberg, spokesman for the local syndicate, announced his group had been given until 3 p.m. Friday to complete the transaction. Rosenberg said league president Will Harridge has promised to call a meeting of American League owners Thursday to submit the signed agreement with the Macks to the league.
Connie Mack will receive $604,000 for his 326 shares of A’s stock. Earle Mack $450,000 for his 163 shares and Roy $200,000. Roy also will retain a one-ninth interest in the club.
Rosenberg told newsmen that “Roy and Earle cooperated fully” with his group in the negotiations. However, other members of the syndicate indicated otherwise after the initial session late Monday afternoon.
After that earlier meeting, obviously angry members of the syndicate stormed out of the meeting room in a downtown bank building, muttering such comments:
“If he wants to back out, let’s give the story to the press.”
“I’m so mad I’d like to walk out of this thing right now.”
The situation developed rapidly at a mid-afternoon meeting between the Mack family and the syndicate. The group, which announced Sunday a week ago it had bought the club, showed up at the bank building with the necessary money in their pockets. The Macks, Roy, his brother, Earle, and their father, Connie Sr., were on hand with the stock of the franchise. All they were supposed to do was trade the money for the stock.
The papers had been signed shortly after Sunday midnight by all the parties concerned and a syndicate attorney, Alfred Luongo, flew to Chicago, to obtain Harridge’s approval.
Harridge Withholds Okeh
The signed papers, however, were predicated on the deal being completed by 2 p.m., Monday. Harridge refused to give that approval, without a full-scale meeting of AL club owners which he said he might call the end of this week.
The syndicate then asked the Macks for an extension until such time as the league approved the deal.
Connie and Earle said “yes” immediately but Roy balked. He wouldn’t say why. He told the syndicate he wanted time to think it all over and discuss it with his lawyers.
They haggled for several hours and, finally, the meeting recessed to resume again in the same bank building at 5:30 p.m.
The Athletics were supposed to have been sold to the syndicate Oct. 16, and the numerous meetings since then were described as necessary to work out minor details.
To all intents and purposes the bid of Johnson to buy the team and transfer it to Kansas City was dead. Johnson, in fact, admitted it himself Oct. 16 after arriving here for a last-ditch effort to prevent the sale to the Philadelphia group.
Johnson Makes Claim
Johnson thought it over, however, and last week threatened to sue Roy Mack and the syndicate. He claimed the American League had approved the sale of the club to him and that Roy was bound by it.
Harridge, since then, has refused to approve the sale to the Philadelphians, saying he had to have the “signed, sealed and delivered papers” in his hands before giving the group league blessing.
He received those signed papers Monday, but insisted, so Atty. Luongo reported to the group here, on a fullscale league meeting. Luongo said he had explained to Harridge that the deal had to be consumated by 2 p.m. Monday.
But Harridge remained firm in his decision to await a meeting of the club owners. The league president was told by Luongo that Mack could back out if the 2 p.m. deadline wasn’t met.