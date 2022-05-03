This story was published in the May 3, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A 23-member fantasy baseball team, made up of area residents, will take on the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team in the second annual Fantasy Baseball Game today at Harris Field.
The nine-inning contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. and admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students. Proceeds go to the Warrior Scholarship Endowment.
There are some minor rule changes for the game as the fantasy team’s batting lineup will consist of all players instead of those just playing out in the field. Also, the LCSC hitters must hit the reverse way they normally bat (a right-handed hitter must bat left-handed).
LCSC assistant coaches Chad Miltenberger and Chip Damato will be the pitchers for the game. Miltenberger will pitch for LCSC while Damato will pitch for the fantasy team.
This is the Warriors’ final exhibition before the start of the District 1 playoffs, which open Friday at Harris Field. LCSC will take on Whitworth in a doubleheader to open the best-of-three series. A third game, if necessary, will be played Saturday. Game times have not yet been set.
The winner of the District 1 Tournament will play host to the Area 1 Tournament. The area winner advances to World Series May 22-29 at Des Moines, Iowa.
Fantasy team participants — Neil Toothaker, Bill Mulligan, Russ Moody, Ed Esselburn, Jim Adams, Ike Wilkerson, Loren Eddy, Larry Steinward, Rick Peoples, Willard Teel, Tom Prior, Don Hardin, Dave Church, Fred Willett, Mike Miltenberger, Randy Beck, Dan Stevens, Jeff Sayre, Charlie Johnson, Steve Forge, Rod Allbee, Jay McCall, Bert Sahlberg.