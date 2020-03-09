Kulesza to leave the Clearwater

This story was published in the March 9, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Intermountain Regional Forester Dale Bosworth announced six new national forest supervisors Wednesday in a sweeping shuffle of top Forest Service personnel.
Included on the list is Bert Kulesza of Lewiston, Clearwater National Forest deputy supervisor, who was named supervisor of the Ashley National Forest based at Vernal, Utah.
Kulesza had served as acting forest supervisor on the Clearwater, Idaho Panhandle and Montana’s Beaverhead National Forest in the past and had worked on the Northern Region staff at Missoula.
Kulesza had served as deputy supervisor on the Orofino-based Clearwater since December 1990. The job had been scheduled for elimination in a streamlining of the national forest staff once he left. In 1988, Kulesza led the team leading efforts to assess and repair damaged areas burned by the Yellowstone fires. He began his career at McCall in 1969 as a Payette National Forest hydrologist.
Other changes announced by Boswell in Idaho included Dave Rittenhouse as Boise National Forest supervisor and George Matejko as Salmon-Challis National Forest supervisor.
Utah changes included Janette S. Kaiser as new supervisor of the Manti-LaSal National Forest and Bernie Weingardt as Wasatch-Cache National Forest supervisor.
Sandra Key was chosen as supervisor of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.