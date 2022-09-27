Kooskia Bypass Route Opened To Travel

KOOSKIA BY-PASS OPENED — A new sign signifying the north end of State Highway 13 and the northwest terminus of the new Kooskia by-pass on U.S. Highway 12 was raised Wednesday an hour before the by-pass was opened to traffic at noon. Raising the sign were Farrell Byington (left), sign foreman, and Bert Glasson, sign maintenance man, both of Lewiston district of the State Highway Department.

The Kooskia bypass on the Lewis & Clark Highway (U.S. Highway 12) was opened to travel Wednesday noon.

With completion of the highway relocation project, through traffic now remains on the north side of the Clearwater River instead of crossing the river and traveling through Kooskia.

