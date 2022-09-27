Kooskia Bypass Route Opened To Travel

KOOSKIA BY-PASS OPENED — A new sign signifying the north end of State Highway 13 and the northwest terminus of the new Kooskia by-pass on U.S. Highway 12 was raised Wednesday an hour before the by-pass was opened to traffic at noon. Raising the sign were Farrell Byington (left), sign foreman, and Bert Glasson, sign maintenance man, both of Lewiston district of the State Highway Department.
The Kooskia bypass on the Lewis & Clark Highway (U.S. Highway 12) was opened to travel Wednesday noon.
With completion of the highway relocation project, through traffic now remains on the north side of the Clearwater River instead of crossing the river and traveling through Kooskia.
The new 1.4 mile segment has been inspected by State Highway Department officials and now becomes part of the state highway system. William W. Sacht, Lewiston district engineer for the department, said yesterday.
The segment of old highway from the east end of the new project, across the river and through the outskirts of the city will remain temporarily on the state highway system. The State Highway Board of Directors told Kooskia officials last spring the state would delay turning the segment over to the city until after traffic began to travel the new route and another evaluation could be made.
State Highway 13 will extend north to the northwest terminus of the new bypass segment of the Lewis & Clark Highway.
Peter Kiewit & Sons Co., Idaho Falls, held the $243,584 contract with the Bureau of Public Roads. Work began last April. It included clearing, grading and paving the new route with a bituminous surface treatment. R. J. Blanchard was the resident engineer for the Bureau of Public Roads.
This story was published in the Sept. 27, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.