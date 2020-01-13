This story was published in the Jan. 13, 1948, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
State Deputy John D. Sidley, Idaho Falls, spoke last night to 50 members of the Lewiston council of Knights of Columbus. Sidley reported on the supreme convention at Boston last fall, saying membership increase of 84,000 was registered during the year.
The educational program for children of deceased war veterans was reported progressing into several thousand.
The deputy complimented the Lewiston council on its activities, particularly in connection with St. Joseph’s Children’s home at Mission creek. He reported funds being raised for the construction of a recreational building at the mission will be completed next year and the building provided.
The first annual communion rally of the state knights will be held at Boise April 4 with Rt. Rev. E. J. Kelly, Boise bishop, and Timothy Galvin, deputy supreme knight of New York, as speakers. Knights from all state councils will assemble at Boise for the pontifical Mass to be followed by breakfast and the program.
Reports were made by Clem Uhlenkott and Carl Funke on the annual Christmas party at St. Joseph’s Children’s home.