Kids let their tinsel down

This story was published in the May 3, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Five-year-old Melissa McCoy just smiled Saturday when asked about her appearance.
The daughter of Myron and Tammy McCoy of Lewiston had purple, green, silver, blue and gold tinsel draped over her head and was dressed like a clown.
“It’s for the kids,” Myron McCoy explained. “It makes them happy. We are out here to make them happy.”
But why put tinsel over his daughter’s head?
“It was there,” Myron McCoy said before his family and more than 200 children and their parents made their way from Pioneer Park to Lewis-Clark State College in the “Bike, Trike or Hike” children’s parade for the Dogwood Festival.
He also dressed up like a clown and his son, Joshua, had green hair.
“It is a lot of fun,” Myron McCoy said. “You act like a fool and nobody cares.”
Once at LCSC’s campus, these children painted posters, watched puppet shows and karate, played around, etc., for the rest of the day.
Twelve-year-old Eric Hofer of Clarkston painted a man wearing a green shirt, blue shorts and a cap on sideways and riding a skateboard with “Yo Homie” written on top of the poster.
“Every time they have something like this I do it because I like drawing and painting quite a bit,” he said. Writing “Yo Homie” at the top of the poster” just makes it look better,” he said.
Nearby, a 7-year-old Lapwai boy, who only knew his first name, Julian, sprinkled red, silver and gold glitter on the beak of a paper parrot.
“I like ’em because they talk,” he explained. His paper parrot, though, was not of the talking variety.
Meanwhile, the Dogwood Festival’s “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” event, sponsored by the Coeur d’Alene Kite Club and the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, didn’t take place Saturday afternoon in Rotary Park.
The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Dan Schenkein, said his office had hoped an organization from another community would show up to provide the kites and the clinic, but that didn’t happen.
He issued a formal apology on the behalf of the chamber’s staff and management to the public and the organizers of the Dogwood Festival.
“I want to especially say I’m sorry to all of the kids who were looking forward to what we had hoped would be a very positive experience,” Schenkein said in a news release.
Today is the last day of this year’s Dogwood Festival. The schedule is the following:
• 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Lewis-Clark Invitational Art Show at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for the Arts and History.
• 1-5 p.m. Dogwood Festival Residential Garden Tours.
• 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dogwood Festival Mixed Bowling Tournament.
• 2 p.m. Bloomers Skateboard Competition at the Lewiston Skateboard Park.
• 2 p.m. Fantasy Baseball at LCSC’s Harris Field.