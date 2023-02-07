Whenever I start feeling sentimental about my youngest two children leaving home in the next couple of years I stop and remind myself that once they’re gone I might be able to find a pencil around this house.

Not only that but my roll of Scotch tape might show up, and my toenail clippers will stay exactly where I put them. After my kids leave home I might be able to keep the towels on the rack for longer than 30 minutes. I might not have to spend my entire paycheck on groceries and every time I turn on the TV it won’t be already tuned to MTV.