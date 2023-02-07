Whenever I start feeling sentimental about my youngest two children leaving home in the next couple of years I stop and remind myself that once they’re gone I might be able to find a pencil around this house.
Not only that but my roll of Scotch tape might show up, and my toenail clippers will stay exactly where I put them. After my kids leave home I might be able to keep the towels on the rack for longer than 30 minutes. I might not have to spend my entire paycheck on groceries and every time I turn on the TV it won’t be already tuned to MTV.
I must be nuts for thinking I’ll miss the little twerps at all. But it’s a strange time of your life, filled with conflicting emotions, when the kids start to leave home. On one hand you think, “Man, just think of all that free time I’ll have.
And in the next thought you consider, “But what am I going to do with it?”
Whether you’ve stayed at home to raise them or juggled parenthood with a career, there’s no question that children fill up your life. To the top, and running over, like the popcorn machine at the movie house.
And contrary to what you might have figured at first, the older they get, the more demanding they seem to be. At least with little kids you can sit them down with a coloring book and a box of crayons and tell them if they stay inside the lines you’ll give them a cookie.
Older kids don’t go for cheap bribes like that. They want money to stay out of your hair. Or the car.
And even when they’re out of sight, older kids exhaust your mental energy by making you worry about them. You may say to yourself: It’s a waste of time worrying about kids when they’re out of the house. If something happens to them, there’s probably nothing you can do to help.
But it just seems that worrying is the right thing to do. I feel like it’s my responsibility to worry. For instance, if I tell my son to drive carefully, and then fret about him while he’s gone, and then he has an accident anyway, well, at least I’ve done my part.
And then there are your possessions that kids seem to have an inherited right to, even before you’re dead. My daughter doesn’t mind if I buy myself new clothes; she knows she can help herself whenever she wants. She knows I am not likely to carry out my threat to file criminal charges against her.
So what in the world makes me think I’m going to miss these brats after they move out of my house?
Beats me, but I will.
This story was published in the Feb. 7, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.