This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — With the completion of the multi-million dollar Kibble Dome at hand, the sun now sets on the University of Idaho’s huge coliseum instead of inside it.
And the UI student body can expect to file into the center and experience something other than a vain Vandal football effort. Something like a concert, maybe.
But there is some question whether the complex has enough electrical power capability to sustain the appetite of current performing artists, especially rock bands.
Some UI students are lobbying for an expansion of the power system and there will be a select conference this week at UI on the matter. To hear the students tell it, the dome presently could handle the likes of Homer & Jethro, and only then if Jethro stayed home and Homer didn’t bring his banjo.
But one electrician in a position to know said UI’s power output would be adequate for Disney on Parade, the biggest power consumer on the road. Why UI would want Disney on Parade he didn’t say.
Besides the technical dispute, the students’ position carries with it a price tag that easily could exceed $10,000.
The drive for more power in the dome is being led by John Hecht, acting chairman of the Student Stadium Board, with assistance from entertainment director Ed Gladder.
Hecht and Gladder have been in touch this summer with sound engineers along the West Coast, including some connected with major rock bands. They have obtained figures on how much power different bands might require if they were to set up in Kibbie Dome.
Hecht concluded there should be more than three times as many outlets as the dome is now equipped with. In the electrician’s terms, the dome has a maximum availability of 400 amps; Hecht wants that expanded to as much as 1,400 amps.
Hecht pointed to a concert cosponsored last year by students at UI and Washington State University. The highly electronic Emerson Lake & Palmer played in the Performing Arts Coliseum, but not before asking for extra power to supply their quadraphonic sound system. WSU complied, to the tune of around $10,000 for an additional 1,000 amps.
That brought the power capability to 1,200 amps, and Hecht is asking for a comparable amount in Kibbie Dome.
But Jeff Burnett, sound engineer at WSU, told the Lewiston Morning Tribune Saturday he monitored ELP’s electrical drain during the concert and that the group never went above the 600 amp level. The average use was a mere 8 per cent of the 1,200 maximum capability, he added.
Burnett and Jim Crow, manager of the WSU center, stopped short of saying the power expansion was an unwise investment.
“The direction the music business is going is into more elaborate production,” Crow said, “and that means more power.”
But Burnett commented most groups allow for power shortcomings when they’re on tour and they can adjust their systems to meet the situation. Some even bring their own transformer and tap onto the local utility, he said.
In any event, the 400 amps available at Kibbie Dome are adequate for any performers, rock or otherwise, that UI might be able to retain, Burnett declared.
The students, meanwhile, are preparing to meet with UI officials and Glenn Cline, who designed the dome. Cline, a Boise architect, told the Tribune he will be at Moscow in mid-week with a job description and bid price from the stadium’s original electrical contractors.
He said the additions requested by the students would take six weeks to complete but he declined to reveal the cost.
He did say the work would be quite simple. Responding to a question, he added it would be presumptuous to reason that since the work is simple, it also would be inexpensive.
Cline dismissed the possibility that poor planning in early stages of the dome construction led to what the students feel is a need for more electrical power.
“The stadium was not conceived as a concert hall,” he said. “It was conceived primarily as a physical activity center, as opposed to a cultural center. The initial program didn’t contemplate the kind of power requirements that these rock groups apparently have.”
Cline’s comments on the original concept of the dome don’t square, however, with previous statements by UI officials. Tribune files show that repeatedly since 1968, when the project first was proposed to UI President Ernest Hartung by the Athletic Board of Control, it was referred to as a “multi-purpose” building.
Former Athletic Director Paul Ostyn, in sending the project to Hartung, said, “We cannot afford to build just one facility. This must be multipurpose in scope and we know it will take a lot of special designing in order to achieve the type of building we need.”
The dome “is too much facility for the university only to use it four or five times a year,” Financial vice-president Sherman Carter said last year. “When the roof goes on it will be a whole new world at the University of Idaho.”
Carter, painting that new world, listed capabilities such as carnivals, commencement, conventions, ice skating, hockey and concerts. But he left out Disney on Parade.