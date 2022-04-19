This story was published in the April 19, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The interest in the Titanic disaster reached its climax, last night when it was known that the rescue ship Carpathia was approaching the New York pier and would soon give to the world the details of the awful tragedy of the sea. This interest was intensified by the early bulletins, which reported that orders had been received for 250 coffins to be delivered at the pier to meet the rescue ship, and later by the bulletins which reported the death of Mrs. John Jacob Astor as the ship approached her berth and that Captain Smith had suicided on the bridge of the Titanic immediately before the good ship plunged to the bottom of the ocean.
Prominent business men remained about the city until well onto midnight and almost continuous calls were received over the telephone for the latest advices from the survivors of the ill-fated ship. The bulletins relative to the death of Mrs. Astor and the need for coffins by the Carpathia were denied early in the night, but the question of the suicide of Captain Smith and his chief engineer remains unsettled.
Different stories are told by the survivors of what happened on shipboard because of the different viewpoint. The Titanic was over 880 feet in length and with its several decks it is not likely that many of the survivors were witnesses to the same scenes. This alone would account for a wide variance in the stories of the last happenings on board the big liner as related by survivors.