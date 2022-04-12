This story was published in the April 12, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Kamiah, April 11. — (Special to The Tribune.) — The people of Kamiah believe their town is one of the most progressive of its size in the northwest and they never overlook an opportunity to present this fact to the country at large.
The new brick business blocks and many handsome residences now in course of construction are substantial evidences of the progress of this town, and proclaim to the visitor that the residents of Kamiah have faith in its future.
Kamiah aspires to be the educational center of the upper Clearwater valley and recently voted bonds to the amount of $25,000 for the purpose of erecting a high school building.
Geographically, Kamiah is well located and her transportation facilities are good. It is a down-hill pull to this place from the towns of Winona, Caribel, Glenwood, Harrisburg, Woodland and the rich farming country and timbered lands surrounding. Her banks are sound, liberal and reliable. Her retail houses are well stocked and are in a position to fill all orders promptly, thereby giving the people of the surrounding country quick service and perfect satisfaction.
The town is lighted by electricity and has the benefits of a fine water system supplying an abundance of pure spring water, brought by a gravity pipe line from the hill a short distance above the town.
A fine wagon bridge, erected by local capital, gives the people across the Clearwater easy access to town and the railroad.
This is an ideal country for diversified farming, gardening, stock raising, dairying, fruit growing and poultry raising. The climate is ideal. The winters are short and mild, little snow falls in the valley, and the temperature rarely ever reaches zero. The name Kamiah, in the Nez Perce Indian tongue means “Winter Home.” For generations past, and perhaps for centuries, the Nez Perces gathered in this beautiful valley, from the higher prairies and benches, and spent the winter months.
One of the factors which is to add greatly to the progress of Kamiah is the lumber industry. The recently incorporated Rawson-Works Lumber company, with a capital of $1,000,000, will shortly begin the work of enlarging the plants of the M. R. Rawson Lumber company and the Kamiah Lumber company, which the new company absorbed.
Additional machinery is to be installed and the new plant will start with a capacity of 100,000 feet every 10 hours. The logged-off land is to be cleared and sold to settlers at a very reasonable price. The purchasers of those lands will be given employment by the lumber company during that part of the year when the farming season is closed.
The fact that the Northern Pacific railroad owns 32 acres of land adjoining their right-of-way, which land the company will neither lease nor sell, indicates that further construction is contemplated, either an extension of the present line to the Elk City country or a new line from this place to connect with the Milwaukee.
The garden truck is peeping from the earth, the fruit trees are in blossom, the hillsides are carpeted with thousands of beautiful wild flowers, the people of Kamiah are contented and happy and invite all to come and join them.