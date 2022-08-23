This story was published in the Aug. 23, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
ASOTIN — The Asotin County board of commissioners signed an agreement Monday with the Asotin-Garfield County Mental Health Clinic for joint use of the newly constructed Asotin County Recreational & Community Service Center on Dustan Loop at Clarkston.
The commissioners appointed Brian Shinn of Clarkston, an advertising salesman for KLEW-TV at Lewiston, to the Asotin County Planning Commission to fill a vacancy, Shinn will serve on the seven-member body until January of 1981.
The county board scheduled a hearing on Teleprompter Cable Television’s application for increased rates for Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. The Lewiston firm has asked for the same increases at Asotin as those granted recently by the Clarkston and Lewiston city councils.
The commissioners scheduled public auctions of surplus properties for Sept. 24. Vehicles and some work equipment will be sold at 10 that morning at the county shop at 16th and Elm Sts. at Clarkston.
Five window air conditioners, replaced by central air conditioning, and several office machines will be sold at the back door of the courthouse at Asotin at 1:30 that afternoon.
Among the vehicles to go on the auction block are a 1971 Ambassador sedan, a 1972 Dodge sedan, a 1965 International pickup truck, a 1965 Travelall with four-wheel drive, a 1956 Adams grader, a 1955 LeTourneau Westinghouse Carryall, a 1950 Caterpillar tractor, a Thor Wagon rock drill and parts of a dump truck and trailers.