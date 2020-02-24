This story was published in the Feb. 24, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC announced Wednesday that “The Tonight Show” starring Johnny Carson will move to Burbank, Calif., starting May 1.
Don Durgin, president of the NBC television network, said Carson will make periodic visits to the show’s present home base here.
Durgin said NBC was “delighted” for Carson and for the show and that there will be “a change of scene.” He said, “We are pleased over the advantages to the show that the California origination represents ...”