John Adams, Clarkston, won first prize in the Lewis-Clark Camera club’s monthly print competition last night and picked up a third prize in addition.
Second prize winner was Ira Dole, Lewiston, and honorable mentions were awarded to Dick Hayes and Walt Engle, both of Lewiston. Judges were Mr. and Mrs. Barton Englund, who also offered criticism of prints in a traveling salon show of the Fort Dearborn, Mich., camera club.
This story was published in the Sept. 14, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.