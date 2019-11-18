This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A call for workers on the Coulee dam has been received by the national reemployment service, headquarters in the post office building at Colfax.
R. W. Brown, manager, advises Asotin county workers who can qualify in the various trades to call at his office for a check interview on work experience. He expects several from Asotin county to qualify for work. Brown has placed several men from this county on PWA projects in other counties of southeastern Washington.
The following classifications are open on the Coulee dam project:
Need Skilled Workers
Drivers of heavy dump trucks, 12 and 13-yard Macks; Koehring dumptors; Walters four-wheel-drive trucks; operating engineers, shovel runners, drag-line operators, hoe-shovel operators, back-fill operators, trencher operators, ditcher operators and monighan operators; diamond drillmen, including drill runners, helpers, and diamond setters.
Drill sharpeners, machine men experienced on Sullivan, Gardner-Denver, Ingersol-Rand or other machines; shovel operators, experienced on electric shovels with Ward-Leonard control system; carpenters, finish and bridge; piledriver operators and riggers; electricians, house wiring and high-tension linemen; plumbers for Durham work; bulldozers; diesel operators; locomotive steam crane operators; hard-rock tunnel men; soft-ground miners and sand-hogs; painters, brush and spray gun experience.