This story was published in the Feb. 9, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Organizers of a world championship jet boat race planned on the Snake River have decided to steer clear of controversy.
Race co-chairman Richard C. Rogers of Lewiston said Monday he has asked that an application to the U.S. Forest Service to hold part of the race in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area be withdrawn.
The plan to hold 38.8 miles of the race within the NRA brought support from some but stiff opposition from others.
Instead, Rogers said, the racers will leave Lewiston, race upstream about 35 miles to the Oregon-Washington border and then back downstream to Lewiston.
The race on the Snake is planned June 20. Races on the nearby Clearwater River are planned June 18 and 19. Racers will test the Salmon River from White Bird to Riggins June 22.
An estimated 70 letters representing 150 individuals, had been received about the race, said Arthur L. Seamans, NRA assistant project manager at Lewiston.
Sentiments appeared relatively divided in those letters. Proponents supported the race because of its economic benefits. Opponents said it clashed with the Snake’s status as a federally protected scenic river or would harm outfitting businesses.
Rogers said organizers had three main reasons for withdrawing their permit application.
The extended process for considering the permit and allowing for public appeals meant that it might be June before the racers had the permit in hand. That would leave too little time to properly advertise the race, Rogers said.
Spectators were another reason for the decision, Rogers said. If racers return to Lewiston, spectators would have a second chance to see the action from the road that stretches 23 miles south of Asotin.
A final factor in the decision against pursuing the race to Pittsburg Landing in Hells Canyon was the condition of the road to that site.
Racers had planned to stay overnight at Pittsburg, then pull their boats out and travel overland to White Bird, Rogers said. But the road, while adequate, would have been difficult for vehicles such as large motorhomes.
“As far as challenging water, there’s probably more on the way to Pittsburg,” Rogers said. “But it should work out OK.”
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will benefit from the decision because the racers will stay an extra night in the area, he added.
Rogers said he anticipates 2,500 to 3,000 spectators will watch the Clearwater portion of the race. The Snake leg of the race may draw only 500 to 1,000 spectators, he said, because it will be held on a Monday.
The races are expected to draw 40 to 50 jet boats from Canada, New Zealand and elsewhere, Rogers said. The race is sanctioned as a world championship event by the Union Internationale Motonautique of Belgium.
Sponsors of the race include the Northwest Power Boaters Association, of which Rogers serves as political action chairman, Western Whitewater Association and the Salmon River Race Committee.
Seamans said he received word Friday of the organizers’ decision to withdraw their permit request. There was a likelihood appeals would be filed if the agency decided to issue the permit, he added.
“We hope the race will be successful and I guess that’s about all we can say about it,” Seamans said. “We think they made a good decision.”
The race will cover another stretch of the Snake on June 24 and the Payette River June 25 and 26.