Paris, April 12. — The league of nations committee has rejected the Japanese amendment on racial equality, according to an authoritative statement issued tonight. Some of the members of the commission voted against its specific inclusion, and, as unanimous approval of the commission was necessary, the amendment, which was strongly urged by the Japanese delegates, failed of adoption.
The statement follows:
“At a meeting of the league of nations commission on Friday, April 11, the Japanese delegation proposed an amendment to the preamble of the covenant as follows: To insert after the words by the prescription of open, just and honorable relations between nations, an additional clause to read by the endorsement of the principle of equality of nations and just treatment of their nationals.”
“The amendment was admirably presented by Baron Makino. In the course of his speech he emphasized the great desire of the Japanese government and of the Japanese people that such a principle be recognized in the covenant. His argument was supported with great force by Viscount Chinda.
“A discussion followed, in which practically all of the members of the commission participated. The discussion was marked by breadth of thought, free and sympathetic exchange of opinion and a complete appreciation by the members of the commission of the difficulties which lay in the way of either accepting or rejecting the amendment.
“The commission was impressed by the justice of the Japanese claim and by the spirit in which it was presented. Mention was frequently made in the course of the discussion of the fact that the covenant provided for the representation of Japan on the executive council as one of the five great powers, and that a rejection of the proposed amendment could, therefore, not be construed as diminishing the prestige of Japan.
“Various members of the commission, however felt that they could not vote for its specific inclusion in the covenant. Therefore the commission was reluctantly unable to give to the amendment that unanimous approval which is necessary for its adoption.
This story was published in the April 13, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.