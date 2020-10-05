This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1893, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A trip to the Florence and Warrens mining camp, situated about 150 miles southeast of Lewiston, is not only interesting and instructive but to lovers of nature is replete with some of the most beautiful and picturesque scenery that eye has ever beheld.
Leaving the pretty little town of Mt. Idaho nestling at the foot of the mountains, the state wagon road extends to Florence, a distance of about 45 miles, and considering the newness of the road and its having been but little used by wagons it is a very good mountain road and certainly affords the traveller a series of beautiful sights.
Florence, once a name that attracted thousands and thousands from every clime and section to explore and search for its hidden treasures, is now only Florence in name, as its magic spell has long since departed. John Clarke, almost alone of the old timers remains to tell of its bygone glories, seemingly loth to abandon so dear and steadfast a friend as Florence has proved to him during his 30 years life there. To the visitor this famous old camp presents a dilapidated and waste-gone appearance. The old log buildings are decayed and falling of their own weakness, weeds are growing in the streets the flumes and ditches are abandoned and left to waste and ruin and on every hand is seen an almost total abandonment of the works that cost so many thousands of dollars and which probably having returned the owners many fortunes are now cast aside as a child would throw its playthings from which it no longer derives pleasure or profit. Here and there are seen some old cabin in its wreck and decay. From John Clark who runs the hotel and keeps a store of general merchandise for the convenience of those who still remain in the camp or prospectors in the surrounding section, is gleaned many facts of the early history of Florence and it present status. Briefly sketched, Florence was discovered in the fall of 1861 by accident. A party of almost 30 prospectors were looking for some horses that had strayed when the discovery was made. Returning to Lewiston for supplies their discoveries soon leaked out causing an immense influx of people. So wonderful were the tales of the richness of the find and so quick were the people to rush to the promised land that many of the original party on returning were unable to get claims. The news spread as if on the wing of the wind and people flocked in from California, Oregon and other states. It is said there were 15,000 to 20,000 people in Florence in the winter of ’62, making it the largest town in the west outside of San Francisco. It was so packed with men that there were 20 men to every job. The camp was 3 miles square and the town contained 42 stores and 12 saloons. The business houses were temporary structures that in a few years tumbled down or were removed to give place to more substantial log houses. Wages were $5 and $6 a day and money or gold dust was most plentiful. As an instance of which John Clark relates of a foot race between two boys on which at least $25,000 changed hands. In those days it was all placer mining, the diggings being shallow but very rich. The Warrens discovery a year later soon caused a stampede to that camp and in 1870 there were only about 500 white men and 1,000 chinamen in camp. The whites gradually left and the chinamen were soon in almost undisputed possession and continued working over the ground that had provided fortunes for the whites who had scattered to other camps and countries.
In speaking of the morals of the camp Mr. Clark states that since January, ‘63 there has not been a shooting or killing in the camp. On the 1st of January ‘63 at a dance given by the better element of the camp some of the toughs, a large number of whom infested the camp, attempted to run in some of their women which resulted in a general shooting in which 6 men were killed that night and 3 more in a cabin a short distance away. It is said the bad blood engendered at that night feud has since resulted in the death of many more of the participants in that affray.
In 1870 chinamen brought in small pox, which is never fatal to them, and which spread among the whites. The late Dr. Stainton of Lewiston was sent for and soon checked the spread of the disease, from which only two persons died.
Florence now contains about 20 white men and 12 chinamen, the latter still pegging away on the placer and making about $2 a day each. While this camp has always been considered a placer camp, it having been established that at least $7,000,000 has been taken out of the ground, the hope of the future of Florence lies not in the placer, although it is claimed there is still great money to be gotten in that way, but in the quartz properties. There are now six ledges, one 2 feet wide owned by Jno. Clark that is near his hotel and which will easily go $25 to the ton. Fitzgerald and Rhoads also have a good property and many are now prospecting in that section with a number of good finds already.
Florence may yet revive and become one of the richest camps in the country, so say those who know whereof they speak.
Florence was at one time the county seat of Idaho county, until it was removed to Warrens in 1865. The court house has long been destroyed or decayed away, but the old jail still remains, being now used as a stable. Two of the Lewiston lawyers were in those early days practicing in Florence.