Washington, March 8. — Surgeon-General Wyman of the marine hospital service, upon being shown the despatch stating that it was denied that members of the crew of the Japanese steamer Nanyo Maru, which had been detained at Diamond Point, Wash, were suffering from the plague, said that the facts are that the steamer arrived at Port Townsend quarantine January 30th, having had two cases of sickness en route. There was one death at quarantine and it was found to have resulted from bubonic plague. There were also a number of cases of beri beri. The steamer had been thoroughly disinfected and the passengers released. The passengers and crew who have been held in quarantine will be released, but those who have been in the hospital will still be held.
Surgeon Gassaway, in charge at San Francisco, has reported to General Wyman that glands from the suspected cases of plague there were submitted to the local health authorities and an examination was being made. He described the quarantine regulations in force there and says the situation thus far is apparently well in hand. The antecedents of the suspected case have not as yet been ascertained.
The surgeon-general states that a quantity of anti-pest serum which he has recently imported from the Pasteur institute at Paris is already in the hands of the marine hospital officers at San Francisco. He has sent an additional quantity for use in this emergency.
