The demonstrations that are being made by the home economics department of the University of Idaho at the stock show have been declared a great success. On Wednesday, which was beef day, 200 people attended the demonstration and lecture. The Cold Storage Meat company furnished the first number on the program which W. H. Bristol of that company made it possible to give one of the most helpful and instructive demonstrations of the week. J. W. Newman did the meat cutting and explained the location of the various cuts and gave helpful suggestions to the shopper. He suggested that the housewives must not forget the value of the shoulder cuts. The demonstration was conducted by having a forequarter and a hind quarter of beef hung from the rack. These were taped off to show the position of the cuts. The corresponding pieces of meat had been cut and were displayed. There was a great interest in this work by farm and town women. Such demonstrations are sure to react in more intelligent marketing.
Dr. L. B. Dunlap, U. S. meat inspector in charge of the inspection work in Lewiston, gave the next talk and demonstration. He showed specimens of diseased meat and said that there are few animals that are perfectly healthy. The out of town women were especially anxious to learn of the diseased meat, as they did not have the advantage of government inspection. Dr. Dunlap called attention to the fact that even a healthy animal might be unfit for food unless it be handled in a clean and sanitary way. He urged the importance of thorough cleanliness in every part of the handling and storing of meat and explained certain phases of the new meat inspection regulations.
He said these regulations permit the passing of nothing that after repeated inspections of the live animal and thorough and repeated scrutiny of the edible and non-edible portions of the carcass is not regarded as absolutely wholesome by the practically unanimous option of the world’s medical and veterinary scientists, hygienists and sanitary experts. This standard is more strict in excluding meat for food than are the standards in foreign countries. The consumers of meat prepared under United States government inspection, therefore, have greater protection than is afforded in any other country.
At the conclusion of the two demonstrations delicious soup was served by the home economics department of the University of Idaho, assisted by three young lady students of the Lewiston normal.
Miss Jessie M. Hoover, head of the home economics department of the University of Idaho, gave a short talk on he use of the cheap cuts of meat, and suggested the use of the pressure cooker in canning meats on the farm. She said this was a good way to avoid an unnecessary sacrifice of meat values when the markets were already overloaded and the prices low. Miss Kelly of the extension department told of the use of the pressure cooker, not only in canning but also in everyday cooking. Recipes were distributed to the visitors.
The program today will be on pork, and a demonstration as to cuts and values will be given. Miss Hoover and Miss Kelly expressed themselves as well pleased with the attention being attracted, and feel that notwithstanding the lack of preliminary publicity, during the coming three days the food demonstrations will prove of interest to increasing numbers.
This story was published in the Dec. 2, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.