This story was published in the March 2, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
There is more to demands that universities cease giving credit for Reserve Officer Training Corps courses than an anti-military attitude. Many faculty members who oppose credit for ROTC seriously question whether the level of instruction is worthy of higher education credits.
Thus, there is currently something of a nationwide movement — not to ban ROTC from campus — but to recognize it for what it is, an extra-curricular activity of questionable academic worth.
That attitude would not deny anyone genuinely interested in ROTC the opportunity to take the training program, just as some students sign up for a stint in the National Guard while attending college. And college-level credit isn’t offered by the National Guard.
A more traditional objection to ROTC is that learning how to kill is not compatible with the beauty and knowledge found on a campus. And perhaps it is not. But the precedent for permitting vicious enterprises on campus was long ago established by faculty politics, rush week and beauty queen contests. Some of the biggest faculty opponents of ROTC could teach the Marines a thing or two about fighting dirty.
So the alleged incompatibility of the university experience and the ROTC experience is simply not true.
But there is some reason to question giving college-level credit for learning how to oil a rifle, read a map or perform the manual of arms. — B. H. (Bill Hall)