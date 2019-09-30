This story was published in the Sept. 30, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Kooskia, Sept. 29. — (Special to the Tribune.) — The second day of Kooskia’s annual fair saw the largest crowd on the grounds that ever gathered on one day during the nine years of its existence, it being conservatively estimated that more than 1500 persons crowded their way into the arena or entered the places in which the exhibitions were being held. It was a gala day for Kooskia and the spirit of the home people and their guests ran high at every turn.
The street parade was one of the most attractive features of the day. About a dozen floats were entered, representative of the schools in the different districts adjacent, and the artistry displayed by the children and their teachers in the manner of decoration and arrangement called for praise from all sources. There were several substantial prizes offered for the most attractive floats, which served to array the districts against each other for first honors and resulting in a display seldom witnessed. The first prize went to the Harris ridge school, this being a flag measuring 16 by 20 feet, which will grace the school building. This float was arranged for the children by Miss Hazel Doyle, the teacher. The Stites school carried off a handsome prize in the form of a clock for the efforts displayed.
The prize offered for the best Indian costume was won by Tom Hill. More than a score of Indians entered into competition for this award and the novel and elaborate costumes attracted much attention and comment. The best individual costume was worn by Miss Susie Spencer, in this entry there also being a number of very close competitors.
Another decided feature was the preparedness parade taken part in by 30 prominent Kooskia women. Guns, sabres and all signs of dreadnoughts find under-water craft gave way to washing-boards, irons, brooms, cradles and a score or more of things essential to the home, while the costumes worn by the paraders were odd but attractive.
In the arena a wild west exhibition took place this afternoon. Outlaw horses and the best riders of this section held the undivided attention of the spectators until late in the afternoon. Athletic games were also held, taken part in by men, women and children. A women’s egg race, boys’ potato race, bean race and sack race for all and a rooster guessing contest served to enliven the morning hours. In the afternoon following the parade a tug of war took place between teams representing the different districts.
In the agricultural building interest centered all day. Here is placed on display by both whites and Indians one of the finest collections of grains and grasses, dairy products, fruits, of all kinds and canned goods of every kind, that was ever seen in this section. Liberal prizes are being offered in every department and the interest is keen. The education exhibit by the public school children is indeed creditable. In the livestock division pedigreed horses, cattle, sheep and swine hold forth, while in the poultry division the best fowls in this section of Idaho county are being exhibited. The floral exhibit is very attractive and most creditable.
The fair will close Saturday with a general good time in the business section of the town.