The Lewiston municipal well at the Hatwai springs on the Nick Wegner place has now been driven to a depth of 82 feet, this report having been made last night by A. H. McGuire, Superintendent in charge of the work.
Mr. McGuire reports progress during the past few days, the average daily drive being about 15 feet. He reports the formation has undergone several changes in the 82 feet drilled. The drill is now working in solid formation, but considerable shattered rock has been encountered at the joints of the several stratas and shattered rock always embarrasses the work of the drill.
Surface water has been in the well in small quantities for the greater part of the distance and at the present time no forecast can be made on the result of the work. Mr. McGuire stated that predictions may be made by the end of this week.
This story was published in the April 13, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.