This story was published in the April 12, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Clarkston, April 11. — The Clarkston Fruit Canning company, a cooperative company consisting of well-known fruit growers of the valley, this year contemplates enlarging the present institution, and has decided to locate a branch cannery at Juliaetta. Secretary Mahon visited that section lately and looked over the proposition, when at a later conference of the officers it was decided to open a branch for the canning of fruits grown in the vicinity of Juliaetta, but principally tomatoes, from which point it is thought that a enormous tonnage of this product can be secured for canning purposes, as the tomato industry has grown to be the leading branch of gardening. A packing house is being planned to operate in connection with the cannery. It is expected that new machinery will be purchased for the branch plant.
The Clarkston factory, which will be recognized as the center of operations will run as in former years, but on a much larger scale if conditions warrant. It is also proposed to maintain a packing house in connection with the local plant. Last season only a short run was made, but the annual report revealed the fact that the year had been a profitable one and encouraged those interested in the enterprise.
It has not yet been decided as to the name the two canneries will operate under, whether they will combine, or operate under different names. In any event the propositions are financed and owned by the same parties.
During the past year Frank Petrie has had a lease on the Clarkston plant and lime sulphur spray has been manufactured. Mr. Petrie, who is one of the stockholders of the factory, has made negotiations for the transfer of the spray factory to the company, and this feature will be handled next season. The present plan will be to manufacture spray during the winter months, thereby furnishing yearly employment and keeping the factory running steadily. The plan as outlined by the members seems a logical one, and judging from the magnitude of the proposed operations this organization will be systematically equipped to do a large volume of business and employ a big force during the most of each year. The plant, which is located near the bridge approach, will be overhauled for the season’s run and every detail placed in readiness for a busy season.