Mrs. M. E. Dodd and son, Roy Henderson, had a very narrow escape yesterday morning from serious injury when a horse driven by Mr. Henderson became unmanageable and ran away on East Main street. The accident resulted in Mrs. Dodd sustaining a fractured collar bone, while the horse was killed. Mr. Henderson miraculously escaped any injury.
The runaway occurred at a point near Twentieth street and the horse in the excitement acted in a frenzied manner, leaving the street and starting direct for the river. When a point was reached near the railroad tracks, which skirt the river bank, the horse stumbled and fell. Both occupants were thrown violently from the rig and Mrs. Dodd fell on the horse, while Mr. Henderson struck the ground. The fall broke the horse’s neck. It was feared for a period that Mrs. Dodd had sustained more serious injury, but it was limited to the fracture of the collar bone and some slight bruises.
This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.