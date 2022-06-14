This story was published in the June 14, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The suggestion that there is danger of communicating disease by the use of a common cup in the administration of the communion has been often made in the past few years. The idea of there being physical danger in the sacrament is naturally one not quickly received, and until quite recently has not been seriously discussed. The establishment of tuberculosis among contagious diseases, however, has given a fresh impetus to public feeling regarding the need of hygienic measures, and decisive action in the matter of the administration of the communion has at last been taken by one of the churches at Rochester, N. Y. At a minister’s meeting in that city on March 5th, Dr. W. S. Ely made a statement of the dangers attending the present method, and the unanimous sentiment of the thirty-five ministers present was, that in view of the statements made, there must be a change.
A committee was appointed, and it made a report recommending the use of small individual tumblers, about sixty of which could be placed on a tray of convenient size. This plan will be adopted at the next communion in June.
Since clergymen find that the sacrament can be administered with equal ease and propriety by individual cups, there is good reason that this method should be adopted. We are not alarmists, and it must be conceded that the dangers of the ordinary way are slight. But since they do exist it is wisest to remove them.