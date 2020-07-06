This story was published in the July 6, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lapwai, July 5 — (Special to the Tribune.) — The Nez Perce Indians are joining with their white brothers in celebrating the anniversary of the nation’s birthday, their program being carried out at Spalding. Sam Morris, one of the leading men of the tribe, was here this afternoon and stated the program was carried out without a hitch and that more than 600 Indians are assembled at Spalding to participate in the celebration program. An old-time Indian village has been erected consisting of 40 tepees, and the spectacular war parade and dance were given this afternoon.
There were about 600 Indians to partake of the feast spread at noon today and following this speeches were made by a number of the tribe leaders.
The Indian features drew a large number of white people to Spalding to witness the war parade and dance and included among the visitors were a number of eastern people who saw for the first time a real western Indian.
The finery of the Nez Perce costumes and the stately bearing of the Indian men and women gave the eastern visitors a new impression of the western Indians.
The race track has been completed and beginning tomorrow races will be run each evening, and each night a dance will be given. The celebration will be continued throughout the week.