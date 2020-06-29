This story was published in the June 29, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Indians who will participate in the Fourth of July celebration at Lapwai this year are expected to commence the establishment of their camps tomorrow. A number of the Nez Perce Indians headed by George Moses have gone to the Umatilla reservation to participate in the Indian celebration to be conducted there, but a big camp is expected at Lapwai and those in charge promise one of the most elaborate war dances and war parades given on the reservation for many years.
The Indian celebrations, as given by the Nez Perce tribe, have been given publicity in all sections of the county and each year a large number of visitors travel long distances to witness the war dance and parade.