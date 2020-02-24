This story was published in the Feb. 24, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
LAPWAI — More than 200 Indian dancers are expected to take part in the annual Nez Perce E-Peh-Tes (feather) Dances opening at the Lapwai Community Building at 7:30 Thursday night.
Richard Ellenwood, publicity director for the three-day festival, said entrants are coming from throughout the Pacific Northwest and from California, New Mexico and South Dakota.
Most of them will be competing in Saturday night’s finals for $700 in prize money.
General dancing is scheduled Thursday and specialty dancing Friday.
Saturday night, a dance queen will be named. Entrants in the contest are Gwen Raymond, Mary Slickpoo, Marci Davis, Elizabeth Crowe and Georgiana Higheagle. The queen will be selected by a panel of four judges.
Tribal officials announced last month that the dancing will no longer be named in honor of George Washington. The decision was based upon the historical discovery that Washington was once involved in paying bounties for Indian scalps.
Ellenwood said the dance drummers will be furnished by the various tribes represented.