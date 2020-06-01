Lapwai May 31 — (Special to the Tribune.) — The work of excavating for the new power ditch for the Lapwai Milling company is now under way and it is expected that all work will be completed and the mill ready for operation within the next four weeks. The new firm, Seacrist & Bramlett, are making extensive improvements at the mill plant and besides installing much new machinery will thoroughly overhaul all of the machinery now in place. It is the purpose of the company to manufacture flour on a large scale and they will seek a shipping market. The company will manufacture only the best grades of flour and will enter the market on the merits of their product. They expect to secure their milling wheat from the farmers in this section and from experiments made on the Lapwai wheat it is assured the best product can be made from the grain grown in this section.
C. J. McGrath has secured the contract with the Lapwai Indian school for the delivery of 20,000 pounds of meat during the next year.
David Walton and Ida Evans, both of Kippen, were married here yesterday by Justice of the Peace C. J. McGrath.
Farmers from all parts of this section reports the crops to be in excellent condition and a large yield is expected this year. The hay crop will be exceptionally large and feed on the range is reported to be plentiful.
The Indians are already making preparations for the annual Fourth of July celebration here and promise the greatest demonstration in the history of the tribe. It is the purpose of those interested in the celebration to bring delegations of Indians from all of the reservations in the inland empire and an effort will be made to have a large delegation from the Montana reserves.
This story was published in the June 1, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.