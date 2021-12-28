This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Plans were outlined at a meeting of the city council last night for the improvement of Third street from Sycamore to Maple. This work will include grading and graveling and laying of concrete sidewalks on both sides of the street.
Some of the property owners on this street have contemplated such improvement for several months while others protested against the construction of sidewalks between Maple and Elm, which delayed operations for some time. However, it was announced last night that the city plans to finish all the work at the same time.
It was announced that all business for the year of 1923 would be closed at a meeting to be held December 31, and it is requested that all parties having bills against the city to make appropriate application with the city clerk before that time.
Some other small matters were discussed, relative to work for the coming year.