Flashback: This story ran in the May 20, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Washington, May 19 — By a proclamation dated May 6 the president has created a forest reserve in eastern Oregon to be known as the Wallowa reserve. It embraces something in excess of half a million acres largely in timber lands.
This is the second forest reserve permanently established east of the Cascade range, and was one of the several withdrawals made by the president nearly two years ago. The first withdrawal was the Chesninimees district last week.
The Wallowa withdrawal is situated on the Wallowa mountain range, which constitutes the dividing line between Baker and Wallowa counties, and is situated in Baker, Wallowa and Union counties. Eagle creek, Cathrine creek, Imnaha river and several smaller streams are the outlet to the water sheds covered by the reserve. All of the timber land included bears the usual yellow pine forests characteristic of the ranges on that side of the Cascades. The Cornucopia, Tenderfoot and Imnaha mining districts are affected, as the first two are believed to be entirely within the bounds of the reserve, and the latter’s timber and water will come from it.
The president has long been considering the eastern Oregon withdrawals, which are divided into Wallowa, Blue mountains, Strawberry range, Crook county district and Warner reserves.
It is impossible to state accurately just how much land will be embraced in the various reserves in contemplation in Oregon, but roughly estimated the aggregate area, including the Cascade reserve, will be in the neighborhood of 10,000,000 or 11,000,000 acres.