This story was published in the May 25, 1935, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Moscow, May 24 — Grandparents twice in one day usually means twins, but not for Mr. and Mrs. Carl Anderson, Moscow, for the babies are not sisters or brothers, but cousins.
The first grandchild of Mr. and Mrs. Anderson was a seven-pound son born to Mr. and Mrs. Stanford Richards, and a few hours later a daughter arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Anderson. Mrs. Richards and Mr. Anderson are sister and brother, children of Mr. and Mrs. Carl F. Anderson.