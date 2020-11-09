Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 8. — Idaho won from Montana University by a score of 7 to 0 this afternoon playing in a field of mud. The line plunging of Gerlough, Irving and Whitcomb featured Idaho’s game, while Howard’s punting from Montana was responsible for the low score, Sullivan was the visitors star in offensive playing, while Captain Sherr of the Bruins played a strong defensive game.
Idaho’s touchdown came in the first few minutes of the second quarter. The Gem Staters worked the ball to the four-yard line from midfield by line plunges and two forward passes, then Irving carried the ball over the line, but time for the half was called before the play had started. Short passes and line smashes were Idaho’s best ground gainers, Howard, for Montana, got away with two 55-yard punts and one for 75 yards.
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.