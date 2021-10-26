This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — “They get a rest Monday.” said coach Skip Stahley. “They’ve got one coming.”
And so the University of Idaho football team joined the other 3,200 members of the student body in a day off to continue the wild celebration that started Saturday after the 10-0 startling upset victory over Washington State.
It was the first Idaho win over WSC in 29 years and Stahley credited the aggressive play of his ends and the pass defense of the secondary. Idaho plays Utah at Salt Lake next Saturday.
“I’ve been telling the kids they’ve been getting better on different things every week, but after five straight losses that was getting pretty thin.” Stahley grinned.
“I said some day we’d win, and by golly, whadda you know. I think the win we had Saturday boosted the morale of the whole state of Idaho — it did a lot for the team, I know.”
Dr. D. R. Theophilus declared a general holiday for the student body Monday, and said the win, first since 1925 over WSC, did a lot for his personal morale where football is concerned.
The Vandals trotted into the stadium at Pullman Saturday as strict underdogs by three to four touchdowns. But minutes after the kickoff, you couldn’t tell the favorite without a program.
COUGARS REVIEW
PULLMAN. Wash. (AP) — The Washington State College football squad sat quietly Monday as Coach Al Kircher pointed out on a blackboard the many mistakes made in the disheartening, upset loss to Idaho Saturday.
The Vandals won 10-0 for their first victory in 29 years over WSC.
Buck Bailey, who scouted Stanford against Washington last weekend, reported the Indians had apparently gotten back on the track after being derailed by UCLA. He said the Cougars would have to expect a good passing attack at Palo Alto next Saturday.
WSC came through the Idaho defeat without any major injuries and Kircher decided to leave halfback Pete Toomey at end on the basis of his showing against the Vandals.