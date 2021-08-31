This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — After 4½ months, Idaho has a new director for its Parks and Recreation Department. The Parks and Recreation Board Monday chose Dale Christiansen, superintendent of Parks and Recreation at Portland, Ore., to head the Idaho department.
The original field of 107 applicants had been narrowed to nine finalists, eight of whom were interviewed by the board Monday prior to its decision.
Christiansen was picked on a 4-2 vote after a motion failed, 3-3, that would have named R. P. “Phil” Peterson, acting department administrator, as permanent director.
Christiansen, a 45-year-old Los Angeles, Calif., native, is expected to assume his new duties within 30-60 days, said board member Ernest E. Day of Boise. Day said the new director would be paid the same, $22,500, as his predecessor, Steve Bly.
The director’s post opened when the board fired Bly April 9 on a 4-2 vote. Bly said he was discharged for being too aggressive.