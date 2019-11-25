MOSCOW — University of Idaho has nominated Theron Ward of Jerome for Sports Illustrated magazine’s silver anniversary All-America.
The magazine annually, picks an “all-star team” of distinguished citizens who starred in football 25 years ago.
Ward, 11th district Court judge, played three years of football for Idaho. In 1935 he played in the East-West Shrine game at San Francisco.
He served as mayor of Jerome for six years and was a probate judge for eight years prior to his appointment to the district bench two years ago.
This story was published in the Nov. 25, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.